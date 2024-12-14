Live
- WPL 2025 auction: Nandini, Kamalini set to be most sought-after names
- MP CM to inaugurate Sarsi resort in Shahdol, 200-bed hospital in Mauganj today
- TGPSC makes arrangements for Group-2 exams to be held tomorrow
- WPL 2025 Auction: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming, venue
- Japan: Citizens protest US military-related sexual violence
- Buy on dips strategy working well in Indian stock market amid sharp rebound
- Sri Lanka concludes sovereign bond restructuring
- Lal Krishna Advani hospitalised at Delhi's Apollo Hospital
- Modi performs puja at Triveni
- Jammu records season’s lowest minimum temperature as Kashmir valley shivers
Just In
TG to be Rs 84L cr economy in 10 years: Sridhar Babu
Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu reiterated the Telangana government’s ambitious goal of transforming the State into a...
Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu reiterated the Telangana government’s ambitious goal of transforming the State into a trillion-dollar (Rs 84 lakh crore) economy over the next decade. He highlighted that artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and quantum computing will serve as key drivers for this exceptional economic growth.
Speaking at the conclusion of the “IAMPHENOM India” conference, organised by global AI leader Phenom at HITEC City on Friday, the Minister emphasised the importance of talent development to fuel this vision. He said, “Through initiatives like the Young India Skills University, we will ensure a skilled workforce capable of meeting future demands. Companies like Phenom, a Hyderabad-based unicorn, play a crucial role in empowering young talent and enabling individuals to realise their full potential.”
The conference brought together over 500 HR professionals, Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), and innovators to explore the transformative opportunities presented by AI and automation.
Minister Sridhar Babu further urged organisations like Phenom to help unlock the potential of India's youth by creating opportunities for them. He stressed that Hyderabad is emerging as a hub for global innovation, with AI and automation driving revolutionary changes in the workplace.