TG to be Rs 84L cr economy in 10 years: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu reiterated the Telangana government’s ambitious goal of transforming the State into a...

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu reiterated the Telangana government’s ambitious goal of transforming the State into a trillion-dollar (Rs 84 lakh crore) economy over the next decade. He highlighted that artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and quantum computing will serve as key drivers for this exceptional economic growth.

Speaking at the conclusion of the “IAMPHENOM India” conference, organised by global AI leader Phenom at HITEC City on Friday, the Minister emphasised the importance of talent development to fuel this vision. He said, “Through initiatives like the Young India Skills University, we will ensure a skilled workforce capable of meeting future demands. Companies like Phenom, a Hyderabad-based unicorn, play a crucial role in empowering young talent and enabling individuals to realise their full potential.”

The conference brought together over 500 HR professionals, Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), and innovators to explore the transformative opportunities presented by AI and automation.

Minister Sridhar Babu further urged organisations like Phenom to help unlock the potential of India's youth by creating opportunities for them. He stressed that Hyderabad is emerging as a hub for global innovation, with AI and automation driving revolutionary changes in the workplace.

