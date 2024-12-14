Film fraternity stands with Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: The arrest of Allu Arjun in connection with a tragic stampede at the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere at Sandhya Theatre sparked a widespread shock and concern across the film industry. Because of the way Allu Arjun was questioned by the police and subsequently arrested, his colleagues and fans have rallied behind him, expressing solidarity and calling for a fair investigation.

The incident occurred on December 4 during a special screening, leading to the death of a 35-year-old woman, her young son hospitalised, and several others injured.

Several prominent figures from Telugu, Hindi and other film industries have taken to social media to voice their support for Allu Arjun. Bollywood veteran actor Raza Murad, Varun Dhawan, and other actors including Nani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Adivi Sesh, and Sundeep Kishan supported the actor.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and uncle to Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan reached the residence in Jubilee Hills after his arrest. In the afternoon, actor Chiranjeevi along with wife Surekha also visited Arjun’s residence.

Ever since the arrest, netizens have been browsing social media and condemning the arrest. Some posted tweets on their accounts and expressed their concerns. Hashtags such as #AlluArjun, #WeStandWithAlluArjun, #AlluArjunArrested, #AlluArjunArrest were trending on social media platforms.

“I can’t believe what I am seeing right now. It is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual.” - Rashmika Mandanna

“Safety protocols are not something an actor can handle alone. The incident in Hyderabad is deeply painful, and my condolences go out to the victims.” - Varun Dhawan

“I wish the kind of enthusiasm government authorities and media show in anything related to people from cinema was also there for the regular citizens. We would have lived in a better society. We are all at fault here. One person is not responsible for this.”- Nani

“Actors cannot be held responsible for crowd control, it lies with the theatre’s management. It is not a crime to be popular or to work in hit films. The crowd’s presence was a result of the actor’s popularity, not his direct actions.” -Raza Murad

“The failure of law and order is not one man’s fault or responsibility. Aren’t cinemas and theatres public spaces? Isn’t an individual allowed to visit one according to their choice?” - Rahul Ramakrishna

“What happened in that theatre was horrible and unfortunate. A mother lost her life. But what’s happening today [sic] feels extremely harsh against Allu Arjun.”- Adivi Sesh

“The incident is heartbreaking. Collective responsibility is needed in preventing such tragedies in the future.” - Nithiin