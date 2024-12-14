2 senior professors to join NALSAR

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law is preparing for the semester starting in January 2025 and is all set to welcome two senior Professors to its team.

Professor Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor of NALSAR University, said that the two appointments significantly enhance the academic environment at NALSAR, particularly in teaching and research related to Law, Human Rights, and Public Policy in the coming years.

Dr TVSN Prasad, a former Chief Secretary of Haryana and State Finance Secretary, brings over 37 years of experience from the World Bank, government, and private sectors. He has joined as the Distinguished Professor of Economics and Public Policy. Dr. Prasad had joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1988 and has held several esteemed positions, including roles in the National Mission for Clean Ganga and as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He spearheaded significant initiatives, such as establishing India’s first Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Coordination Centre and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project.

Professor Sitharamam Kakarla, as a former faculty member at Azim Premji University and National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, has taught courses related to Human Rights Law, Constitutionalism, and various interdisciplinary legal studies. Professor Kakarla has instructed in areas such as interdisciplinary legal studies, political theory, law and culture, human rights law, comparative law, and comparative constitutionalism.