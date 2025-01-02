250 drunk-driving cases registered in Tirupati

Live
Tirupati : Tirupati police booked 250 people for drunk driving in the city on Wednesday.
Police made elaborate arrangements to check any untoward incidents during New Year celebration and also smooth flow of traffic in the city. District SP L Subba Rayudu inspected many areas overseeing vehicles movement and also to check unruly revellers creating nuisance.
Police parties also conducted surprise checking of vehicles and breathalyzer tests and caught 250 people for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Meanwhile, New Year celebrations in the city went off peacefully without any incidents or accidents anywhere.
People thronged temples on New Year day and temples wore a festive look with colourful lighting and decorations. The shrines were opened early in the morning after special pujas.