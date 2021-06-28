2,578 cases booked during curfew: SP Siddharth Kaushal

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal on Sunday informed that the police registered 2578 cases under the Disaster Management Act since May 5, the start of the curfew. The SP inspected the implementation of the curfew in Ongole town on Sunday evening and made suggestions to the officers on strict execution of the Covid regulations.

As part of the curfew enforcement, the SP inspected various places in the town and gave necessary instructions to the field officers. He ordered them to ensure the closure of business establishments by 5 pm and enforce the curfew from 6 pm to 6 am. He said that the town is divided into four zones to monitor the implementation of curfew and ordered them to take action on the violators who are roaming roads unnecessarily. Siddharth said that they registered 14900 cases on business establishments and vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 31,21,219 through e-challan, 27759 cases on people who didn't wear masks and imposed a fine of Rs 30,88,895.

He said that they also seized 16,881 vehicles apart from issuing warnings to the motorcyclists and drivers for violating the rules. He also warned the violators that they are also imposing fines with the help of CC cameras fixed across the district.

The Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad, Ongole traffic DSP Mallikarjuna Rao, DSB DSP B Mariyadas, Taluka Inspector V Srinivasa Reddy, Town SIs and other Police personnel also participated in the programme.