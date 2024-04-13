27 families join in TDP in Idula Balapuram in Sri Satyasai district

Migration to TDP continues to increase, with 27 families fleeing the anarchy of YCP and returning to their homes. These families, hailing from Idula Balapuram and Renuka Nagar, have decided to join the Telugu Desam Party. They expressed their disappointment in Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, feeling that he had deceived the people and set the state back for years to come. They believe that only Nara Chandrababu Naidu can bring about the development and progress the region needs.

At the Sri Sathya Sai District Penukonda Constituency Somandepalli Mandal Telugu Desam Party office, the families were welcomed with open arms by Mrs. Savithamma, the MLA candidate of Penukonda Constituency. She assured them of a bright future within the party and expressed her happiness at their decision to return to their political roots.

Among those who joined the Telugu Desam Party from Renuka Nagar are B Venkataramanappa, B Anjanappa, Khadrappa, Ramesh, Narasimhamurthy, and many others. From Idulabalapuram, B Rangappawardu member, E Ashwarthappa, Vishwanath, and several others made the switch to the Telugu Desam Party. The movement of these families marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Tedepa, showing a growing discontent with the current ruling party.