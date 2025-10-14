27 nurses shortlisted for employment in Qatar

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the Overseas Manpower Company Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) in collaboration with 2COMS, conducted recruitment interviews at the OMCAP Office here on Monday for registered nurses aspiring to work with Doha Care Services WLL Qatar.

A total of 61 candidates participated in the selection process, of which 27 registered nurses were shortlisted for overseas employment. The selected candidates will be placed in Doha, Qatar, under a two-year contract with a monthly salary of QAR 5,250 (approximately Rs 1.2 lakh).

Manohar Devapatla, executive director of APSSDC and general manager of OMCAP, congratulated the shortlisted candidates and commended their professionalism and preparedness. He emphasised that such international recruitment initiatives not only open global career pathways for nursing professionals from Andhra Pradesh but also strengthen the state’s commitment to enhancing skill development and global employability.

The collaborative recruitment effort reflects the state’s continued focus on facilitating overseas employment opportunities and expanding career horizons for skilled professionals across sectors.