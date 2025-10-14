Live
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
- OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Build Custom AI Chips, Redefining Global Compute Power
- Must address lack of resources in developing countries for ambitious climate measures: Minister
- Zeeshan Qadri opens up about his sweet brother-sister bond with Tanya Mittal
- Disproportionate assets: Lokayukta raids Karnataka govt officials across state
27 nurses shortlisted for employment in Qatar
APSSDC and OMCAP, with 2COMS, hold recruitment interviews for nurses for Doha Care Services, Qatar
Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the Overseas Manpower Company Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) in collaboration with 2COMS, conducted recruitment interviews at the OMCAP Office here on Monday for registered nurses aspiring to work with Doha Care Services WLL Qatar.
A total of 61 candidates participated in the selection process, of which 27 registered nurses were shortlisted for overseas employment. The selected candidates will be placed in Doha, Qatar, under a two-year contract with a monthly salary of QAR 5,250 (approximately Rs 1.2 lakh).
Manohar Devapatla, executive director of APSSDC and general manager of OMCAP, congratulated the shortlisted candidates and commended their professionalism and preparedness. He emphasised that such international recruitment initiatives not only open global career pathways for nursing professionals from Andhra Pradesh but also strengthen the state’s commitment to enhancing skill development and global employability.
The collaborative recruitment effort reflects the state’s continued focus on facilitating overseas employment opportunities and expanding career horizons for skilled professionals across sectors.