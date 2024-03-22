271 families join in TDP in Puttaparthi

271 families join in TDP in PuttaparthiIn a significant turn of events, a total of 271 families from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) have switched their allegiance to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the Puttaparthi constituency. The mass defection took place on Friday, with Puttaparthi constituency TDP candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy leading the way alongside former minister Dr. Palle Raghunatha Reddy and TDP youth leader Palle Krishna Kishore Reddy, as they welcomed the new members by donning TDP scarfs.

Meanwhile, in Bukkapatnam Mandal, another blow was dealt to the YCP as about 250 families from Butchayya Gari Palli YCP joined TDP. The move was made official in the presence of former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy and Puttaparthi Constituency TDP candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy's husband, Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy. The YCP chief leaders of Butchayya Gari Palli, including Bhaskar Reddy, Ramasubbareddy, Shiva Reddy, Vishnu, Kullayappa Keshappa Nagendra Obulesu Kishthappa, also made the switch to TDP along with the families.

Furthermore, in Amaduguru Mandal, 11 families bid farewell to YCP and embraced TDP, with support from MMRPS Mandal president Akkulappa and YCP's Jayamma, Venkata Lakshmi, Lakshminarasimha, Narasamma, Nagaratnamma, Venkata Lakshmamma, Lakshmidevi, and Nagaraju Lakshmamma families.

Notably, in Kottacheruvu Mandal, 10 families made the decision to leave YCP and join TDP. Members such as Afzal, Ashwak, Abdullah, Adi, Gautam, Sai Kumar, Charan, Gangappa, Chalapathy, and Madhu, among others, made the switch alongside their families. These developments are expected to have a significant impact on the political landscape in the region, as the TDP continues to gain support from former YCP members.