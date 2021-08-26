275 constables given transfers in Prakasam

Ongole: SP Malika Garg conducted counselling at DPO and transferred 275 police constables who have completed five years of service at one place.

Based on the service, vacancies and options given by the constables she transferred them on Thursday.

She conducted counselling through videocall to the constables who were not within the reach of her. She gave transfer orders to the constables at the time of counselling. The constables felt happy for maintaining transparency in the transfers.

Prakasam district Additional SP B Ravichandra, DSP B Mariyadas, AO M Sulochana,SB inspector-1 KV Raghavendra Rao were among those present in the counselling.