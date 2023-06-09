27.50 quintal PDS rice seized in Rajahmahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): Around 27.50 quintals of PDS rice being transported in a Bolero jeep was caught by Vigilance, Revenue, and Civil Supplies officials at Katheru village in Rajamahendravaram Rural Mandal on Friday. This rice is transported in 55 bags of different colors. Kottu Rajababu of Eluru district was identified as the owner of this vehicle. Driver Dasari Subbarao said that the rice was being transported from Kukkunur in the Eluru district to Peddapuram in the Kakinada district.

Officials have made it clear that they are being smuggled without proper bills. The jeep and the rice were seized. In-charge Regional Vigilance & Enforcement Officer K Kumar said that a case has been registered under Civil Supplies Act 6-A and the police station has been recommended to register a criminal case against the driver, owner, and supplier of the rice. He warned that illegal stockpiling and illegal transportation of PDS rice will be continuously monitored and legal action will be taken if anyone buys or sells it.