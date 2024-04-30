Parathasaradhi runs high voltage campaign

Hindupur(Sri Sathya Sai district): Senior TDP leader and former MP B K Parthasaradhi who has been nominated as the party's MP candidate for Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency is running a high voltage campaign with the support of all TDP MLA candidates.

He has good relations with all MLA candidates in the district as the one time party president of the undivided district. He is participating in the election campaigns of all MLA candidates and all MLA candidates of the six Assembly constituencies are canvassing for Parthasaradhi's victory.

Hindupur Parliamentary constituency had been a stronghold of TDP for decades and most of the Assembly constituencies are TDP bastions and all TDP leaders believe it will be a cake-walk for Parthasaradhi.

Parthasaradhi is a senior leader associated with the party since its inception. He served as ZP chairman during 1994-99. He was a popular ZP chairman who proved his mettle by his rural development initiatives. In 1999, he was elected Member of Parliament from Hindupur.

He also served as Penukonda MLA after the assassination of Paritala Ravindra. He had been the long serving party president for undivided district and post bifurcation of districts for the Sathya Sai district. He is non-controversial and carries all sections of the party with him.

The party high command has set aside ex-MP Nimmala Kistappa for renomination and has zeroed in on B K Parthasaradhi. Parthasaradhi is taking the help of all party leaders in Sathya Sai district.

Talking to The Hans India, Parthasaradhi said that the Parliamentary constituency is a bastion for TDP and that the party is strong in Raptadu, Hindupur, Penukonda, Puttaparthi, Dharmavaram and Kadiri Assembly constituencies. He exuded confidence of winning with a comfortable majority.

He points out that his YSRCP rival Shantamma is a non-local and the dark shadow of sitting MP Gorantla Madhav is also haunting the constituency. People are disgusted with his non-performance and his naked video controversy which lowered the dignity of an MP. The locals have lost faith in the YSRCP and the MP candidate hailing from Bellary in Karnataka state will not serve the purposes of the constituency.

The constituency has industrial growth but backward on the education front. The lone government medical College sanctioned in Penukonda has not made any headway. Neither the sitting MP Gorantla Madhav nor the Penukonda MLA Sankara Narayana has carried it forward by following it up with the State government and the Chief Minister. The most prestigious education project that has become a reality in Palasamudram in Penukonda is the NACIN project which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. The National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) project was established at Palasamudram under the AP Reorganisation 2014 Act.