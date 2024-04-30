BJP alone can provide stable govt: Nadda

Kothagudem: BJP chief JP Nadda called upon people to vote for bringing a strong government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third time.

Addressing a public meeting here on Monday, Nadda said, “BJP is the only party which could provide a strong and stable government and has a vision, mission and roadmap for the development of the country and the states.”

"Would Rahul Gandhi be able to fight price rise, make a contribution in development and accept the challenges of the world?" he asked. The coalition leaders are interested in power and not in service to people, he alleged.

Modi says "root out corruption" but the leaders of the alliance say "save the corrupt", he claimed. In the rally of the INDIA alliance, two chairs are kept vacant -- one for Hemant Soren and another for Arvind Kejriwal who are in jail, Nadda said. "They do rally with the corrupt," he said.

Nadda said leaders of Congress, RJD, AAP and BRS are either on bail or in jail. This includes Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Karthi Chidambaram, Lalu Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, other AAP leaders and BRS MLC K Kavitha are in jail.

Nadda said, "Congress is so nervous that 'Telangana's social media' resorted to posting 'fabricated' speeches of Home Minister Amit Shah to mislead people.” Alleging that corruption took place in Telangana during the previous BRS regime, he said, "When we look at the present Congress government, it comes to mind that their intentions are not fair.”

He said, "Congress wants to give reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion by taking away the reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs, while the Constitution clearly says reservation would never be on the basis of religion and that it should be on the basis of caste and backwardness. Should such a government be allowed to come forward?"

Drawing a parallel between a strong and stable government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a weak government under Congress, Nadda said, a strong government delivers on its promises like the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. It has brought Jammu and Kashmir on par with other states by abrogating Article 370, delivering on its promise of “one country, one constitution and one flag”. He said voting for BJP means a strong government. “People should understand that the INDIA bloc is an alliance of “corruption and parivarvaad” (dynastic politics) which are engaged in protecting the children of their families,” he added.

