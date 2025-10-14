Live
276 kg ganja worth Rs 13.7L seized
Anakapalli: Chodavaram police in Anakapalli district seized 276-kg of ganja worth Rs.13.75 lakh and arrested three persons involved in the case.
Speaking to the media here on Monday, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha informed that after receiving reliable information, Chodavaram Inspector P Appala Raju, sub inspectors B Naga Kartik and B Jogarao along with the staff identified that packed ganja while transporting in a vehicle.
The ganja and vehicles were seized, he added.
B Mohan Babu, V Venkata Rao and B Vijay Kumar were identified as accused in the case and they were arrested.
V Devadas, B Chandra Khan and K Surendra were also involved in the case and are absconding, Anakapalli sub-division DSP Shravani mentioned.
She informed that special teams have been formed to nab the other accused who were involved in the case.
Tuhin Sinha congratulated the police team for seizing the cannabis and nabbing the accused.
Additional SPs M Devaprasad and L Mohan Rao, Anakapalli Sub-Division DSP P Srinivasa Rao, and other officers were present.