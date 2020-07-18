278 new Coronavirus cases reported in Nellore dist

Nellore: As many as 278 new positive cases were registered in the district during the last 24 hours even though officials are taking preventive measures. Many areas are now witnessing deserted look with containment restrictions. Freshly, lockdown has been imposed in Kovur town, which is close to Nellore city.



In many areas in the district, people are being allowed only during restricted hours in the morning for purchasing essentials. Branches of banks, temples, offices are being closed due to Covid cases.

So far, 26 journalists tested positive and Minister Dr Anil Kumar directed the officials to take measures to provide amenities to them.

Many of them are taking treatment in Narayana General Hospitals and Government General Hospital in the city.