287 acres of assigned lands distributed

Muthukuru (Nellore district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has distributed 287 acres of assigned lands to 377 beneficiaries in Muthukuru mandal on Wednesday. Later addressing the public, he said that this is the first of its kind in the country that the AP government has initiated such a move to uplift the living standards of farmers across the State.

The Minister reminded that recently the government had excluded more than 2 lakh acres of dotted lands from the prohibited list by bringing an order and now the distribution of assigned lands to farmers is another initiative taken for their benefit. He said that it was proposed to distribute about 6,500 assigned lands in the entire district, apart from the 5,023 acres that were provided to farmers in five mandals of Sarvepalli constituency.