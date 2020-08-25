2.90 lakh Corona tests held so far in Chittoor

Tirupati: District collector Dr N Bharat Gupta said that about 6,000 to 8,000 Covid tests are being held in Chittoor district daily, including around 2,000 Rapid Antigen tests. On the whole 2.90 lakh tests were held in the district so far out of which 32,426 have come positive.

Of these, 2.16 lakh were RTPCR tests while 43,058 tests were conducted through TrueNat machines. A total of 31,228 rapid tests were also held in which 6,354 came positives.

The collector further said that so far 23,251 patients have been cured and discharged while 8,814 have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district whereas 361 deaths have occurred.

On Tuesday itself, 1,996 rapid tests, 4,024 RTPCR tests and 194 TrueNat tests were held. The positivity rate was five per cent among those taken rapid tests. The test results have been coming out in due course without any delay.

Meanwhile, 15 medical students studying abroad and reached India under Vande Bharat Mission have undergone Covid-19 tests at Government Maternity Hospital on Tuesday. As they need to go back to Belarus by special flight on August 27 Covid tests became necessary for them as per norms stipulated by that country.

Associate Professor Dr Roja Ramani and team have conducted tests to these students. The president of Belarus parents association V Veerakiran has thanked the doctors on this occasion.