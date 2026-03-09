29th Sri Venkateswara Veda Sastra Agama Vidwat Sadas begins

Tirumala: The 29th Sri Venkateswara Veda Sastra Agama Vidwat Sadas commenced on a grand note on Sunday at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala.

The six-day conference will be conducted under the guidance of eminent scholars and will continue until March 13.

With the divine blessings of Sri Venkateswara, this prestigious Vidwat Sadas was initiated in 1969 with the objective of identifying and honouring scholars of Vedas, Shastras, Agamas, Smartha traditions and Prabandhas from across India.

The selected scholars are examined by TTD and honoured with cash awards, shawls and certificates of merit. Until 2020, the conference had been conducted successfully for 28 times.

From its inception till now, around 4,000 scholars from various Vedic disciplines have appeared for examinations and qualified through this Vidwat Sadas.

This year, more than 800 candidates from across the country are participating in the Sadas.

Over 100 eminent scholars are serving as examiners to assess the candidates.

During the inaugural session, HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala and Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji, successor of Mysuru Datta Peetham, attended the programme and delivered Anugraha Bhashanams addressing the participants.

Among those present includes Vice-Chancellor of Rashtriya Sanskrit University Acharya GSR Krishnamurthy, Vice-Chancellor of SV Vedic University Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Principal of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Kuppa Siva Subrahmanya Avadhani, and several other scholars.