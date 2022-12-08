2K marathon held against atrocities on women

Visakhapatnam: To create awareness about growing atrocities against women and girls among the public, a 2K marathon was organised from VUDA Park to YMCA here on Wednesday.

Flagging off the marathon as chief guest, District Legal Services Authority secretary K K V Buli Krishna said working women were generally unaware of the provision of the Protection Against Sexual Harassment of Women Act, 2013. He advised women not to feel embarrassed to discuss harassment and related issues. He said working women should be aware of the Act.

The campaign initiated under the slogan 'No Violence against Women-Safe Society' concludes on December 10, said district women and child welfare and empowerment officer of Visakhapatnam D Venkateswari.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the rally was taken out on the beach road. Later, a human chain was formed at the VUDA Park junction.

Assistant commissioner of labour department Mohana Lakshmi, CDPOs M Sridevi and G Sri Latha and other staff members took part in the programme.