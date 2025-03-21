  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

3 complex coronary surgeries performed at KIMS Sikhara

3 complex coronary surgeries performed at KIMS Sikhara
x
Highlights

Guntur: KIMS Sikhara successfully completed three complex coronary interventions that would have previously required surgical procedures.The first...

Guntur: KIMS Sikhara successfully completed three complex coronary interventions that would have previously required surgical procedures.

The first case involved a completely occluded vessel, which was not only tortuous but also heavily calcified, making the intervention extremely challenging. The second case featured a heavily calcified vessel with an abnormal origin, further complicating the procedure.

The third case presented a bifurcation disease that had been attempted before but could not be completed due to technical challenges: the patient was referred for surgery. The procedures were performed under guidance of Dr Azfar Zaman. Director of Cardiac Sciences at KIMS Sikhara, Dr P Nagasri Haritha, Director of Cathlab, Dr Shiva Prasad were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick