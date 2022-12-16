3-day international meet EPIC-2022 kick starts at SRM-AP

Neerukonda (Guntur District): The three-day international conference on Electronic and Photonic Integrated Circuits (EPIC-2022) was inaugurated at SRM University-AP here on Thursday. This conference was intended to provide a hybrid mode research platform for research scholars, scientists, industry experts, and academic professionals worldwide to share their breakthroughs and accomplishments and exchange challenges and approaches in their expertise in the field of Electronics and Photonics. The conference was organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The conference will host lectures by renowned academicians and researchers worldwide including Nobel Laureate Prof David Wineland from University of Oregon, USA.

Director of Technical Education C Naga Rani was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora said that the participants will have a great and enjoyable experience exchanging ideas with various experts and researchers from around the map on a single platform for the next three days. He also urged all the experts to handhold the faculty and researchers of SRM-AP through mentorship, joint research guidance and projects while motivating them to keep experimenting with innovative ideas.

The theme of the conference has been chosen considering the recent developments in Nano engineering and Nanotechnology, Semiconductor Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing, MEMS and MOEMS, biomedical, RF and THz applications. Invited talks, sessions on Ideas for future, women in devices, circuits, and systems, startup sessions, Young Researchers Forum, Industry talks, Tutorials, and technical exhibition Jiggyasa are the other specialties of the conference.

Advisor Prof VS Rao, Registrar Prof R Premkumar, Dean of the School of Engineering and Sciences Dr BV Babu, and Head of the Department of ECE Dr Vaddi Ramesh, were also present. The international conference will be concluded by December 17, 2022. Assistant Professors Dr Pradyut Kumar Sanki and Dr Swagata Samanta are the event coordinators.