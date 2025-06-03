3-day Masula Beach Festival from June 6

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise Kollu Ravindra on Monday unveiled ambitious plans for the Masula Beach Fest 2025, slated to transform the picturesque Machilipatnam Beach into a hub of innovation and opportunity.

Speaking at a press conference at the Zilla Parishad Convention Hall alongside Collector DK Balaji and SP Gangadhar, Minister Ravindra urged people from all over the State to participate and make the festival a grand success.

Minister Ravindra emphasised that the Masula Beach Fest 2025, scheduled for June 6 to 8, aims at significantly boosting tourism in Andhra Pradesh. He proclaimed that the event is set to become South India’s largest festival of its kind. “This is our village, our festival,” Minister Ravindra declared, urging widespread participation. He highlighted a diverse array of activities planned, including amusement, entertainment and adventure sports. Notably, the festival will feature Andhra Pradesh’s inaugural sea kayaking event, alongside beach kabaddi, beach volleyball, and an array of thrilling activities such as Heli rides, paragliding, speed boat races, Jet Ski rides and bungee jumping. Over 2,000 national-level athletes are expected to compete in these events.

The festival will kick off on June 6 at 9 am with the unveiling of the ‘Gateway of Amaravati’ by athletes, marked by the hoisting of a 100-foot national flag. From the evening of June 6, attendees can look forward to a vibrant array of cultural programmes featuring renowned Telugu film artistes.

Beyond sports and entertainment, the Masula Beach Fest will be a celebration of Telugu culture and cuisine. Over 100 stalls will showcase the rich flavours, traditions and customs of the Telugu people, with seven dedicated food courts offering a diverse culinary experience.

Minister Ravindra underscored that the festival is not merely a tourism event but a strategic initiative to create new opportunities and foster innovation. He also highlighted the rigorous preparations by officials, confirming that every event will be live-streamed. Marine authorities will be on hand to ensure the safety of those wishing to take a sea bath.

The Minister concluded by reiterating the festival’s potential to generate improved employment and livelihood opportunities through tourism development, urging everyone to attend and contribute to its success.