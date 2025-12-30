2 TG girls killed in US accident

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck two families from Telangana’s Mahabubabad district after two young women lost their lives in a fatal road accident during a trip to California.

The victims have been identified as Pullakhandu Meghana (24) and Kadiyala Bhavana (24), both residents of Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district. The duo had travelled to the US for higher education and had recently completed their Master’s degree. They were reportedly in the process of searching for employment opportunities. Meghana and Bhavana were travelling with eight friends in two separate cars while on a trip to California. The accident occurred on Alabama Hills Road when the car they were travelling in lost control at a curve and plunged into a deep gorge, leading to their deaths on the spot.

Local police in the United States have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the bereaved families have appealed to authorities for expedited arrangements to repatriate the bodies to India.

Meghana’s father, Nageshwara Rao, runs a Mee-Seva centre in Garla, while Bhavana’s father serves as the deputy sarpanch of Mulkanoor village.