3-day philatelic exhibition 'APPEX-2022' to begin tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: The AP postal circle will be hosting 'XIII AP State-level Philatelic Exhibition (APPEX-2022) at Parvathi Kalyanamandapam (Subbalakshmi Kalyanamandapam), Railway New Colony, from November 23 to 25.

Announcing this at a media conference held here on Monday, Postmaster General, Visakhapatnam region DSVR Murthy mentioned that this is the first State level philately exhibition after bifurcation of the combined AP Postal Circle. Four special covers, including a souvenir on 'APPEX-2022' will be unveiled during the event, he informed. They include a special cover on Skill Development Institute, HPCL, Visakhapatnam, RINL, NSTL along with a special cover on augmented reality on 'APPEX-2022' and release of its souvenir.

An encouraging response from philatelists has been received with a participation of 109 philatelists with 5,700 exhibits that focus on different themes.

About 1,700 children are expected to take part in various activities such as letter writing, quiz and memory test to be conducted during the event. The officials said that the event would provide a real time opportunity to the children and visitors about the stamps, culture, heritage, history, flora and fauna of the country.

While the inaugural of the 'APPEX-2022' is scheduled at 10 am on November 23, valedictory ceremony is slated at 10:30 am on November 25 wherein awards to the winners would be distributed.

M Jagadeesh Pai, Director of Postal Services, Kurnool Region, Aditya Kumar Naik, Director of Postal Services (HQ), Andhra Pradesh circle, among others participated in the conference.