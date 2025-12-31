3-day sociological conference shapes new perspectives

Amaravati: Curtainscame down on the three-day 50th All India Sociological Conference on ‘Mobilities and Inequalities: Shifting Contexts; Changing Paradigms’ at SRM Univesity-AP here on Tuesday. The golden jubilee edition of the conference featured 35 research committees, four plenary sessions, three memorial lectures, and other academic and cultural events. A total of 1800 participants engaged in sharing their research findings and gaining new perspectives on sociological issues relating to mobility and inequality.

The series of memorial lectures showcased significant contributions to the field of sociology in India. Dr Sujata Patel chaired the memorial lecture of Radha Kamal Mukherjee, emphasising the enduring impacts of sociological thought and institution-building. Following this, Dr Anand Chakravarti’s lecture on MN Srinivas underscored the transformative role of fieldwork in enhancing our understanding of social facts, providing nuanced insights into M N Srinivas’s teachings that enrich the broader discourse.

The Yogendra Singh Memorial Session featured Prof. Surinder Jodhka, who highlighted the importance of teaching modules in sociology programmes across India. Drawing from critical writings and his own experiences at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prof. Jodhka presented an alternative perspective on India’s historical context within sociological discourse, advocating for a comprehensive understanding of societal complexities.

The conference was brought to a close with the presentations of the research conveners’ reports, followed by the election of new conveners and co-conveners for each research committee. The research committee members made special mention of the conference organisers and the organising secretaries, Dr Bikku and Dr Ipsita Pradhan for their relentless efforts in making the three-day conference a grand success.

The 50th All India Sociological Conference also featured Dr Shweta Prasad, Secretary of the Indian Sociological Society, delivering the 50th AISC report.

Prof. Vandana Swami, Associate Dean-Eawari School of Liberal Arts, delivered the closing remarks. Followed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar who stressed on the need for such conferences, he emphasised that conferences of this nature are just as equally important as any technology related conference.