3 held; 26 red sanders logs seized

Task force personnel producing red sanders smugglers before the media in Tirupati on Thursday

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 26 red sanders logs and arrested three smugglers near Giddaluru forest area of...

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 26 red sanders logs and arrested three smugglers near Giddaluru forest area of Prakasham district on Thursday.

On the directions of Task Force in-charge L Subbarayudu, under the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas and as per the instructions of DSP Sharif, RSI Naresh team started combing near Besthsvaripeta forest area on Thursday. After reaching Gunthapalli, police found a few persons moving suspiciously and nabbed three smugglers and seized 26 logs.

The arrested are from Prakasham district. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

