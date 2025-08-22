Live
3 held; 26 red sanders logs seized
Highlights
Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 26 red sanders logs and arrested three smugglers near Giddaluru forest area of Prakasham district on Thursday.
On the directions of Task Force in-charge L Subbarayudu, under the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas and as per the instructions of DSP Sharif, RSI Naresh team started combing near Besthsvaripeta forest area on Thursday. After reaching Gunthapalli, police found a few persons moving suspiciously and nabbed three smugglers and seized 26 logs.
The arrested are from Prakasham district. A case has been registered and investigation is on.
