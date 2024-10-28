3 IAS officers shifted from TG get postings

Amaravati: Chief Secretary Nirabh Kumar issued orders here on Sunday giving postings to three of the IAS officers who were asked by the High Court to report in Andhra Pradesh from Telangana.

Amrapali Kata has been appointed Vice-Chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation relieving Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore from full additional charge.

She was also placed in full additional charge of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority relieving Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore from full additional charge.

Vani Prasad has been appointed Principal Secretary of the Labour department relieving MM Naik from full additional charge. Vakati Karuna has been appointed Commissioner of Health and Family welfare department. She was also placed in full additional charge as the Director of National Health Mission.

Vani Mohan has been transferred from Archaeology and Museums and appointed Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department relieving Pola Bhaskar from full additional charge.