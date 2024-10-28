  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

3 IAS officers shifted from TG get postings

3 IAS officers shifted from TG get postings
x
Highlights

  • Amrapali Kata is appointed as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of AP Tourism Development Corporation
  • Vani Prasad will be Principal Secretary of Labour Dept
  • Vakati Karuna has been appointed Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare department

Amaravati: Chief Secretary Nirabh Kumar issued orders here on Sunday giving postings to three of the IAS officers who were asked by the High Court to report in Andhra Pradesh from Telangana.

Amrapali Kata has been appointed Vice-Chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation relieving Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore from full additional charge.

She was also placed in full additional charge of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority relieving Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore from full additional charge.

Vani Prasad has been appointed Principal Secretary of the Labour department relieving MM Naik from full additional charge. Vakati Karuna has been appointed Commissioner of Health and Family welfare department. She was also placed in full additional charge as the Director of National Health Mission.

Vani Mohan has been transferred from Archaeology and Museums and appointed Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department relieving Pola Bhaskar from full additional charge.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick