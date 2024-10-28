Live
- Raj Pakala Under Investigation in Janwada Party Case
- Distribution of free LPG cylinders from Oct 31
- TTD cancels VIP break on Oct 31
- CM begins process to fill nominated posts
- Aditya Engg students win women Basketball tourney
- Dinakar assures to develop Prakasam district
- It is inevitable to shift rice mills: Anam
- Tourism Minister inaugurates floating restaurant at Bridge Lanka
- Call to restore past glory to aided schools
- Ajit Singh Nagar football team wins trophy
Just In
3 IAS officers shifted from TG get postings
- Amrapali Kata is appointed as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of AP Tourism Development Corporation
- Vani Prasad will be Principal Secretary of Labour Dept
- Vakati Karuna has been appointed Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare department
Amaravati: Chief Secretary Nirabh Kumar issued orders here on Sunday giving postings to three of the IAS officers who were asked by the High Court to report in Andhra Pradesh from Telangana.
Amrapali Kata has been appointed Vice-Chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation relieving Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore from full additional charge.
She was also placed in full additional charge of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority relieving Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore from full additional charge.
Vani Prasad has been appointed Principal Secretary of the Labour department relieving MM Naik from full additional charge. Vakati Karuna has been appointed Commissioner of Health and Family welfare department. She was also placed in full additional charge as the Director of National Health Mission.
Vani Mohan has been transferred from Archaeology and Museums and appointed Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department relieving Pola Bhaskar from full additional charge.