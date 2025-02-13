3 inter-State smugglers held, booty worth ₹25 lakh seized

Tirupati : Tirupati police have arrested 3 inter-State thieves involved in burglaries and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh, Rs 5 lakh in cash and a car worth Rs 5 lakh.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Tirupati SP Harshvardhan Raju said that the trio were identified as Gunjapogu Sudhakar (34), Pille Sekhar (42) and Gajulapalli Srinivasulu Reddy (23). According to the SP, the three thieves will conduct a recce during daytime to identity locked houses and later during night will break open the doors and loot valuable ornaments.

The three-member gang on January 23rd open the doors of a house in Tirumala Nagar of Settipalli Panchayat, Tirupati, and took away gold and silver ornaments kept in the almirah. The house resident, Ravi, who was away with his family, found out that the doors were open after returning home.

He complained to Tiruchanur police, who registered a case and took up investigation under the supervision of CCS ASP Nagabhushanam and Chandragiri DSP B Prasad. The cops formed a few teams and kept a watch on ex-convicts and criminals.

A police party found three persons moving suspiciously near RTO office on Wednesday and took them into custody. During interrogation, they admitted of committing house burglary in Tirumala Nagar on January 23.

The SP announced cash reward to the police involved in the investigation.

Trainee IPS Hemanth, ASP Nagabhushan Rao, DSP Prasad, Sunil, Sainath were present.