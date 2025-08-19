Live
- India's GDP growth projected at 6.7 pc in Q1 FY26, urban consumption to rise: Report
- BlueStone IPO Makes Dull Debut, 1.3% From Issue Price
- Naveen Patnaik Admitted to Hospital Due to Dehydration, shares video
- TCA sees key role of KTR, Kavitha in HCA misdeeds
- Contractors stage flash protest at Deputy CM’s office in Sectt
- LS adjourned briefly amid din over voter roll revision, Speaker announces full language interpretation rollout
- Modern integr.sub-registrar offices complex to come up in Gachibowli
- Rajinikanth’s Coolie Surpasses ₹200 Crore in 5 Days, Faces First Drop on Monday
- New tunnel road to ease traffic at Hebbal flyover: Shivakumar
- CP Radhakrishnan felicitated at NDA parliamentary party meet, PM Modi appeals for unanimous election
3 killed, 10 hurt as tempo traveller collides with RTC bus
A tragic road accident claimed three lives and left 10 others injured when a tempo traveller collided head-on with an RTC bus near Mandlipalli Mitta on Monday morning.
Mandlipalli Mitta (Sri Sathya Sai district): A tragic road accident claimed three lives and left 10 others injured when a tempo traveller collided head-on with an RTC bus near Mandlipalli Mitta on Monday morning.
The accident occurred around 9:30 am when a tempo traveller (KA 17 C 3998), traveling from Madanapalle towards Kadiri, attempted to overtake a lorry and rammed into an Andhra Pradesh State RTC bus (AP 03 TD 5190) coming from the opposite direction.
The impact was severe, resulting in the instant death of a passenger, Anasuyamma (55), wife of Govindu. Ten other passengers sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to the Government Hospital in Anantapur for treatment.
Tragically, by 2 pm, two more victims Jahnavi (6), daughter of Kumar Swami, and Manikanta, the tempo traveller driver succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.
In a narrow escape, another tempo traveller (AP 13 BC 1144), which was following the ill-fated vehicle, was also caught up in the incident but none of its passengers were injured.
DSP J Siva Narayana Swamy and the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) from Kadiri visited the scene to assess the situation. Preliminary investigations suggest rash and negligent driving as the cause of the accident.
Authorities have registered a case and further investigation is underway. The accident has cast a pall of gloom over the victims’ families and highlighted concerns over reckless driving on the busy Madanapalle–Kadiri route.