3 killed, 10 hurt as tempo traveller collides with RTC bus

Mandlipalli Mitta (Sri Sathya Sai district): A tragic road accident claimed three lives and left 10 others injured when a tempo traveller collided head-on with an RTC bus near Mandlipalli Mitta on Monday morning.

The accident occurred around 9:30 am when a tempo traveller (KA 17 C 3998), traveling from Madanapalle towards Kadiri, attempted to overtake a lorry and rammed into an Andhra Pradesh State RTC bus (AP 03 TD 5190) coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was severe, resulting in the instant death of a passenger, Anasuyamma (55), wife of Govindu. Ten other passengers sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to the Government Hospital in Anantapur for treatment.

Tragically, by 2 pm, two more victims Jahnavi (6), daughter of Kumar Swami, and Manikanta, the tempo traveller driver succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

In a narrow escape, another tempo traveller (AP 13 BC 1144), which was following the ill-fated vehicle, was also caught up in the incident but none of its passengers were injured.

DSP J Siva Narayana Swamy and the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) from Kadiri visited the scene to assess the situation. Preliminary investigations suggest rash and negligent driving as the cause of the accident.

Authorities have registered a case and further investigation is underway. The accident has cast a pall of gloom over the victims’ families and highlighted concerns over reckless driving on the busy Madanapalle–Kadiri route.