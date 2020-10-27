3 lakh tonne paddy procured in Nellore

Nellore: Advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, said the district administration procured 3 lakh tonne paddy this year during the current season which is a record. During a review with ministers P Anil Kumar Yadav, B Srinivasulu Reddy, party legislators and other leaders on Tuesday here, he said that the opposition was still slinging mud on the ruling party saying there were irregularities in paddy procurement process.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that during the TDP rule, there was such a situation that one wondered whether there was a government in the state or not but now all services were being taken care of and welfare of the people was being given a top priority.

He said a real government is there in the state with ministers, legislators and leaders working for the people. He said they had reviewed with the ministers and MLAS on how to coordinate with the officials for improving the conditions and extending services to the people. Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, party district president K Govardhan Reddy, legislators R Pratap Kumar Reddy, V Vara Prasad, K Sanjeevaiah, M C S Reddy, K Sridhar Reddy, N Prasanna Kumar Reddy and senior officials were present.