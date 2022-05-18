3-member team wins intra-moot court competition at VIT-AP School of Law

Inavolu (Guntur District): A team comprising Mantena Bhavya Sri, Penumaka Sri Nikhi and Pilla Mounisha Sai was adjudged the winner in the two-day intra-moot court competition organised by VIT-AP School of Law. Eight teams were qualified to quarter finals from among the 18 participating teams studying 1st and 2nd year of BA LLB. (Hons.), BBA LL B (Hons) in the competition started from Tuesday.

Dean of VIT-AP School of Law Dr Benarji Chakka during his inaugural address told that a moot court is a miniature version of a real courtroom where legal processes and trials are held. It is also known as Mock Court, in which law students act as professionals and assume all the responsibilities and duties assigned to them to demonstrate their ability to think creatively, answer convincingly when questioned and demonstrate their oratory, writing, and persuasive skills.

Programme Coordinator Prof Mula Sneha Goud said that a civil case was chosen for the competition. The selection of plaintiff and respondent were made through draw of lots. The case was argued by the teams before the Bench comprising of Principal Junior civil Judge-cum-Metropolitan Magistrate, Nandigama NJ Ratnakumar, AP High Court advocate YV Anil Kumar, and District & Sessions Judge (Retd) AV Parthasaradhi.

The teams including Mantena Bhavya sri, Penumaka Sri Nikki, PillaMounisha Sai and Beeda Rashmitha Rani Yadav, Chintala Srivani, Anagha Promod appeared in the final rounds before Bench. The awardees include Best speaker award to Penumaka Sri Nikhi, Best Researcher award to Anagha Promod and Best Memorial award goes to Beeda Rashmitha Rani Yadav, Chintala Srivani, Anagha Promod.

Vice Chancellor of VIT-AP University Dr SV Kota Reddy was the Chief Guest at the valedictory function and Registrar Dr. CLV Sivakumar also participated.