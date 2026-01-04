Zero tolerance for sanitation lapses

Kurnool: Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath issued a stern warning, stating that any employee involved in irregularities in sanitation management would be sent home, emphasising zero tolerance for negligence in maintaining cleanliness.

During the early-morning surprise inspections in 3rd and 5th sanitation divisions on Saturday, the Commissioner uncovered several lapses, expressing strong displeasure. He criticised the improper maintenance of December attendance registers, where entries were missing for nearly 15 consecutive days, marked only with dots instead of clear records of presence or absence. He questioned lack of supervision in deploying substitute workers for those absent due to illness, particularly alleging that individuals with alcohol addiction were being engaged as replacements.

Commissioner Vishwanath expressed severe dissatisfaction over months-long garbage accumulation along the main road near Mohammadiya Waqf Board Complex (close to Maurya Inn) and the complete silt clogging of a nearby drainage canal. He faulted staff for not issuing cleanliness warnings to adjacent shop managements. In response, he ordered appropriate action against two Sanitation Inspectors and two Sanitation Secretaries. He also questioned delay in sanitation operations, noting that despite instructions to complete FRS by 5:45 am, vehicles were not visible on roads even by 7:30 am.

Clarifying his stance, Vishwanath said his aim was not to harass employees but to enforce disciplined work for a clean city. He asserted that no irregularities or illegal practices would be tolerated during his tenure in Kurnool. He directed officials to coordinate with Engineering and Town Planning departments to resolve long-standing issues related to structures and encroachments.

Public Health Officer Dr Naga Prasad inspected attendance registers in 2nd Division as per instructions. The inspections were attended by Secretary Nagaraju, Sanitation Inspectors M Srinivasulu and Nageswara Rao, TAE Mahesh, and other officials.