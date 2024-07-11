3 minor boys kidnap, rape and murder 9-yr-old girl

Nandikotkur (Nandyal district) : In a ghastly crime, a 9-year-old girl was abducted, raped and killed by three minors at old Mucchumarri village under Nandikotkur. Though incident took place on Sunday, it came to light on Wednesday with the police arresting three minor boys in connection with the case.

According to sources, the victim was a student of Class 5. Shen went to play on Sunday with her friends at a park in new Mucchumarri. However, as she did not return home in the night, her mother and father Sujathamma and Maddileti began searching for her.

Unable to trace her, they filed a police complaint. The Mucchumarri police registered a case of missing and started search. As the village is the native of TDP MP Byreddy Shabari, police intensified search operations including pressing sniffer dogs and drones in to service.

As the news went viral on all social media platforms, Nandyal SP K Raghuveer Reddyordered the police personnel of Mucchumarri, Nandikotkur, Bhramanakotkur and Jupadu Bunglow to intensify search operations. While examining cc tv footage in surrounding places, police noticed three minor boys taking the girl with them. The police immediately identified the boys and took them into custody. During the course of interrogation, the trio confessed to their brutal crime.

After taking the girl with them, all three boys raped and in order to hush up their crime, pushed her in Malyala lift irrigation project. After their confession, the police with the help of divers and fishermen began searching for the body of the girl on Wednesday. It was not found till evening.

District SP, former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy and other leaders visited the spot and extended solidarity to the parents of the girl. Sources said that the search operation is likely to continue on Thursday.