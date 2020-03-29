3 more corona cases take Andhra Pradesh total to 16

Kurnool/ Amaravati: The number of corona positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has touched 14, according to Health Department officials. While the figure was 13 on Saturday morning, another case of Covid-19 positive was reported from Kurnool. District Collector G Veera Pandiyan confirmed that first positive case in Kurnool district has been registered. The 23-old-man was a gang man in railways and belongs to Rajasthan.



He had come to Kurnool from Rajasthan a week ago and was staying at Nossam village in Sanjamala mandal in Kurnool district. As he developed fever and headache, the local doctors advised him for corona test. On March 24, he was admitted to Kurnool Government hospital.

The district authorities are now focussing attention on all villagers within 3-km radius of the village. According to Jawahar Reddy, Secretary Health, over 22 samples have been tested and all have been diagnosed negative. He even said that 428 people have undergone the test for the virus, but only those who have travel history, and their family members have been tested positive. Apart from those cases, there has been no case of primary contact in the State till now. Two cases were reported from Chirala. They are undergoing treatment at isolation ward at RIMS , Ongole