3 quarantine centres set up in Markapuram division: RDO Seshireddy

Markapuram: The Makapuram Revenue Divisional Officer, M Seshireddy inspected the KITS Engineering college in Devarajugattu of Peddaraveedu mandal on Tuesday and announced that they had opened three quarantine centers, one each in Markapuram, Yerragondapalem, and Giddalur mandals for the primary contacts of Coronavirus infected people.



Speaking to 'The Hans India', Seshireddy explained that there are about 260 positive cases in the Markapuram municipality and rural mandal while another 30 cases are from the remaining 11 mandals in the division. He observed that many native people who migrated to various places were returned after the lockdown and a sudden increase in positive cases in Markapuram was started. In order to contain and control the Coronavirus in the division, the RDO said that they are implementing strict restrictions on the movement of the public. As the Coronavirus test results are being given in three to four days, the primary contacts of positive cases are also roaming freely outside, he said. If the test result is positive, he said, then the number of primary contacts also increasing and they are being forced to shift to a quarantine center.

He claimed that they are observing the spike in the positive cases since June 22, and they have no option left with but to impose more restrictions. So, he said that they are allowing the public to come outside and purchase their necessary essential goods and groceries from 06.00 AM to 10.00 AM only and directed the banks and government offices also do not allow the public inside and limit their business to internal works for a few days. He asked the public to utilize the services of ATMs for financial requirements. He advised the public to immediately rush to the nearby PHCs and government hospitals if they suspect they are suffering from any of the symptoms of the Coronavirus and asked not to go to the ordinary RMPs and PMPs. He said that any inhibitions in approaching the government doctors will siege the opportunity of a fast recovery and throw themselves into risk. He warned that the public should wear the facemasks whenever they come outside and also should stop roaming on roads unnecessarily. He informed that they have given the authority to impose fine to violators of the instructions given in standard operating procedures to contain and control Coronavirus in the state.

The RDO inspected the toilets, drinking water, beds and other arrangements in the KITS Engineering College and shared a few suggestions for improvement to the staff. The KITS College quarantine in-charge DV Ramanaiah, R Rajesh, site engineer Tavu Naik and others were present.