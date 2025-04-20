3% reservations for talented sportspersons in govt jobs

Vijayawada: In order to develop sports and encourage sportsmen and sportswomen, the State government has decided to implement three percent reservations in government jobs for talented players. The players get direct recruitment based on the eligibility and criteria prescribed by the department of sports, youth affairs.

The department of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture (Sports and Youth services) on Saturday issued GO Ms No 04 for the implementation of three percent horizontal reservation to eligible meritorious sportspersons of Andhra Pradesh in Direct Recruitment without the requirement of competitive examinations across Government Departments, Local Bodies, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) Uniformed Services including the Police, Excise and forest department.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand issued orders in this regard on Saturday. The government as part of the Sports Policy 2024-29 decided to implement reservations for sportsmen and women in all categories based on the medals won and performance at national and international events.

Meritorious players from 65 disciplines are eligible for government jobs with direct recruitment. Players have to submit certificates and other qualification details to the government. The sports policy aspires to position Swarna Andhra Pradesh as the Nation’s sports capital and a global centre for sports talent and innovation by 2029.

The policy provides a three percent (3D/,) horizontal reservation in direct recruitment across government departments, local bodies, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and uniformed services, including police, excise and forest departments, for eligible meritorious sportspersons in the State, ensuring their recruitment without the requirement of competitive examinations.

Earlier, the Vice-Chairman & Managing Director(VC&MD), Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh(SAAP), vide references had submitted a proposal, along with draft guidelines, for implementation of three percent horizontal reservation for eligible meritorious sportspersons of Andhra Pradesh in direct recruitment without the requirement of competitive examinations across Government Departments.

Role and responsibilities of the recruiting departments is as follows. The department concerned shall set apart such number of vacancies to be filled up by eligible meritorious sportspersons through horizontal

reservation, without competitive examinations, and shall simultaneously communicate the same to the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP). The talented players may get Group I, II and III jobs by direct recruitment basing on the qualifications set by the government.