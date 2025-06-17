3 seniors in race for Cabinet berths from Nellore district

Nellore: Amid reports of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu planning a Cabinet reshuffle, fierce competition has emerged among leaders vying for ministerial positions from Nellore district. The key contenders are Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, TDP national secretary Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, and Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

Chandramohan Reddy, a senior TDP leader from a political family in Allipuram village, Nellore Rural man-dal, has represented Sarvepalli in 1994, 1999, and 2024. The 70-year-old has served as minister of youth services and sports (1996-1999), information and public relations (2001-2004), and agriculture (2017-2019). Currently TDP politburo member, he is hopeful for a ministerial berth, possibly his last op-portunity given his age.

Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, 60, a loyalist of Naidu from Iskapalle village, Allur mandal, has been with TDP for 30 years. A businessman in aquaculture, he has held roles like Telugu Yuvatha district and state presi-dent, TDP Nellore district president, and party national secretary.

Yadav, who supported TDP during its opposition years, was appointed MLC in 2015 and 2024. His brother, Beedha Masthan Rao, represents TDP in the Rajya Sabha. Sources suggest Naidu may induct Yadav into the Cabinet, recognising his long service.

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, a former YSRCP member, won Nellore Rural in 2014, 2019 (YSRCP), and 2024 (TDP). His recent shift to TDP makes him a strong contender for a ministerial post.

Currently, Nellore district is represented by ministers Ponguru Narayana (municipal administration and urban development) and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (endowments department). Speculation suggests Naidu may replace one of them to induct a new face.

Political circles buzz with rumors that Narayana could be appointed CRDA chairman, leveraging his expe-rience for capital reconstruction, or that Anam Ramanarayana Reddy might be dropped due to some recent controversies.

A senior TDP leader, speaking anonymously to The Hans India, said, “Any decision will follow consulta-tions with minister Ponguru Narayana, as Chief Minister Naidu is particular about such matters.”