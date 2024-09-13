3 students selected for Ball Badminton tourney

Rajamahendravaram: Three students from Bikkavolu District Parishad High School in the Anaparthi constituency of East Godavari district have been selected for the state-level ball badminton tournament, informed the headmaster of the high school PV Bhaskar Rao. He said these students have secured a place in the state team for the Sub-Junior category.

The tournament will be held from September 13 to 15 in Annavaram, Kakinada district, and is organised by the Ball Badminton Association. The students selected from Bikkavolu are Chandini Shreya and V Sai Sindhu from Class 9th and Venkata Vinay from Class 10th.