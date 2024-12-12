Pushpa 2 Theatre Canteen Owner Bites Customer’s Ear in Gwalior

Pushpa 2 Theatre Canteen Owner Bites Customer’s Ear in GwaliorIn a shocking incident in Gwalior, a theater owner allegedly bit a customer's ear during a dispute over a bill, an act that has raised eyebrows across the region. The incident took place at the Kailash Talkies in the Inder Ganj area, where Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently being screened. It appears the act was inspired by the intense action sequences in the film, particularly a climactic scene where Allu Arjun's character fiercely battles his enemies.

According to the police, the altercation occurred on Sunday when a young man named Shabbir, a resident of Good Gudi Block in Gwalior, went to the theater's canteen during the film's interval to purchase snacks. The dispute began when Shabbir engaged in an argument with the canteen staff over the bill. The argument quickly escalated, with three staff members -Raju, Chandan, and MA Khan- attacking Shabbir. In a shocking turn, one of them bit Shabbir's ear in a manner reminiscent of a brutal scene from the film Pushpa 2.

Shabbir, who suffered serious injuries, described the incident as a reflection of the negative influence the movie is having on the audience. He mentioned that people are starting to view themselves as thugs and criminals, mimicking the violent behavior seen on screen. The victim's ear was severely injured, requiring nearly eight stitches to close the wound. Bleeding profusely, Shabbir was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Shabbir filed a complaint with the Inder Ganj police station, accusing the three staff members of assault. The police took immediate action, registering cases under Sections 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against Raju, Chandan, and MA Khan. Police have also conducted medical tests on Shabbir and are awaiting his medical report to take further strict action.