70 farmers trained as drone pilots in Anantapur dist

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : The officials of Agriculture department on Wednesday gave pilot training in operating drones to farmers for agriculture operations in their groundnut, vegetables and others crops. In Anantapur district, 31 farmers were given training in LAM farm in Guntur district. Also, eight members from self-help groups were given training in piloting drones. Krishi Vignan Kendra in Reddipalle, Anantapur is giving the training to farmers in using drone for agriculture operations including spraying of fertilisers and pesticides.

Explaining the concept of rendering drone services to farmers, district agriculture officer Uma Maheshwari told The Hans India that the pilots trained in operating the drones can acquire drones and rent their services to farmers, who require the services. The government will give 20 per cent subsidy to the drones, which costs Rs 10 lakh each.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) presented pilot certificates to the farmers. With the continued growth of precision agriculture, farming drones have become a vital part of operations, which rely on information technology for management and decision making. Agricultural drones allow farmers to monitor crop and livestock conditions from the air to keep watch for potential problems and help optimise field management.

In Sri Sathya Sai district, 29 farmers were trained in drone management. Farmers were exposed to drone demonstration in Reddipalle KVK in Anantapur district.

Speaking with The Hans India, Sri Sathya Sai district agriculture officer Subba Rao said that confidence need to be created among farmers in using drone technology for spraying chemicals. Drawing a parallel between hand or power sprayers and drone technology, he said it would take days for spraying in 10 acres while it takes just 10 minutes with drones. Drones are very useful and cost effective in covering large acreage of lands.