30-minute exercise daily will keep you healthy: Additional SP

Tirupati: On the occasion of World Heart Day which falls on September 29, Amara hospital, Tirupati organised a 5k walkathon with the slogan ‘Take steps for a healthy heart’ on Sunday. The walkathon commenced at Alipiri and culminated at SV Zoo park and it was flagged off by IIT Director Prof K N Satyanarayana and Additional SP J Kulasekhar.

Amara hospital MD Dr Ramadevi Gourineni, Cardiologist Dr Sivakrishna, Dr Noushad, Dr Sankar, Dr Ashok Reddy, Dr Ravikumar, Dr Vijayendra Reddy and others along with youth took part in the walkathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional SP Kulasekhar said that such programmes help increase awareness on healthy lifestyle to have a healthy heart. It is important to exercise at least for 30 minutes to keep the heart healthy.

Dr Rama Devi said that with the changed food habits, cholesterol was increasingly affecting the blood supply to heart adversely and facing problems at the age of 25 years itself. To overcome this, the only way is to practice proper lifestyle and reduce mental stress. It is important to overcome sleep distress also.

Hospital CAO Venugopal and marketing manager Narasimha Rao said that on the occasion of World Heart Day, they have introduced healthy heart package at Rs 699 which covers ECG, 2D ECHO, Haemoglobin, Diabetes tests, Creatinine, Cholesterol and Cardiologist consultation.