30 model polling stations set up in EG dist

Rajamahendravaram: Collector and District Election Officer Dr K Madhavi Latha has clarified that candidates and political parties are not allowed to hold any campaigns or rallies after 6 pm on Saturday regarding General Elections-2024. The Election Commission has allowed voters to exercise their right to vote on Monday, May 13 from 7 am to 6 pm.

Regarding the advertisements given in the newspapers on May 12th and 13th, Madhavi Latha said they should apply to the Media Certification Monitoring Committee (MCMC) with full details of the advertisements 48 hours in advance and get permission. The press owners should publish the advertisements only after confirming the approval orders.

Meanwhile, collector informed that 30 model polling centres are being set up in 21 mandals in East Godavari district. She said a model polling centre is being set up in each mandal within each assembly constituency. She said that seven polling centres for women will be set up in the district. She said that two youth voter polling centres have been set up in Rajahmundry City and Kovvur (SC) constituency. She said that two booths have been allotted for the disabled in Rajanagaram and Rajahmundry Rural Assembly constituencies.