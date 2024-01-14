30 YSRCP leaders join TDP in Kadiri

As many as 30 young individuals from the YCP party decided to leave and join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This move was led by Gangaraju Naik, who hails from Balepalli Tanda in Nallacheruvu Mandal.

To welcome them into the TDP, the candidate for Kadiri Telugu Desam Party, Mr. Kandi Kunta Venkata Prasad, extended an invitation by draping scarves around them.







