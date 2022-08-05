3,000 ducks die after drinking polluted water

Pellakuru (Tirupati district): Around 3,000 ducks worth Rs 5 lakh died due to contamination of water in a tank at Ravulapadu village of Pellakuru mandal on Friday.

The ducks belonged to Marri Muniraja of Kappagunta Kandriga of Pellakuru mandal who owns 15,000 ducks.

While tending the ducks, he allowed them to have water in the tank. Just a few minutes after they drank water from the tank, he noticed some ducks falling motionless into the water. He fished out the dead birds with the help of villagers.

Muniraja informed the police and revenue officials who reached the tank along with animal husbandry department officials who said the ducks had died due to consuming polluted water in the tank.

Animal husbandry department officials sent some dead birds to Tirupati Veterinary College for post mortem to find out the exact reason for deaths. Pellakur SI Manojkumar registered a case and investigating on.