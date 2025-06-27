3,000 walk for drug-free NTR district

Vijayawada: NTR District Police organised a mega awareness programme with the goal of making Andhra Pradesh a drug-free state at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Thursday to mark the International Day Against-Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

A mega walkathon was also conducted from the Stadium to Hotel DV Manor on MG Road with participation of around 3,000 people including college students, officials and the staff from various departments.

NTR district collector G Lakshmisha, Commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu, East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao, DCPs KGV Saritha and ABTS Udayarani, additional DCPs, circle inspectors, sub inspector of police and others participated in the walkathon.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Lakshmisha emphasised the need to make NTR district free from drugs and sedatives.

Commissioner of police Rajasekhara Babu said this event marks an important step towards achieving a drug-free Andhra Pradesh and NTR District.

He informed that in the recent operation, the police identified 125 students who became drug addicts and affirmed that the city police would not rest until drug abuse is totally eradicated.