'I wish him all the luck': Deputy CM Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah completing full term

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that he wished CM Siddaramaiah to complete his full term in office and there was no confusion in the party.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru. “Let all good things happen to him. I wish him all the luck. There is no confusion among us; the confusion is among the media. Once again, I wish him all the luck,” he said.

Commenting on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah equalling the record of former CM late D. Devaraj Urs as a long-serving CM, Shivakumar said, “Let him achieve more success and let all good things happen to him. I also pray to God to give him good health so that he can render more service to the people.”

Shivakumar further said, “I am heading to Ballari. I will go there and assess the situation. We want peace in the state and everywhere. The BJP is growing restless and is resorting to such activities.”

When asked about questions raised over Rs 25 lakh compensation allegedly given in cash to the family of Congress worker Rajashekar by Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Shivakumar said he would speak to Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan about the matter. He added that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy now has the IT department and central agencies in his pocket.

It may be recalled that Rajashekar died in a firing during a clash between Congress and BJP workers.

Responding to questions regarding Sonia Gandhi's hospitalisation, Shivakumar said he was not yet aware of it. “We wish her a speedy recovery, and our prayers are with Madam. She should have a long and healthy life to guide the Congress party and the country. She has stood firm through crises and provided strong guidance,” he said.

Amid the leadership tussle, Siddaramaiah stated on Tuesday that his completing the full term as Chief Minister depends on the party high command's decision. The statement has assumed significance as he earlier claimed that he would complete his full term in office.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah, when asked whether he would complete his tenure, stated that it all depended on the decision of the high command, and he did not know when the high command would decide. He also said that he was confident of completing his term.

"I have trust in the high command. If there was no trust, how could I become the CM?" Siddaramaiah said when asked whether he doesn't trust the high command on this.