31L houses sanctioned in Kadapa district

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that as many as 31 lakh houses were sanctioned under Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Pathakam (JSGHP) in the State.

Addressing a meeting after distributing house sites to the benificiaries under JSGHP here on Tuesday, he said that 15 lakh houses were already completed and the works of the remaining houses were in progress.

He said that the government has decided to register the houses built from 1983 with all legal rights through One Time Settlement (OTS) in the interest of poor and middle classes.

Condemning the criticisim of OTS by opposition parties, he wondered if they do not want people to have legal rights over the assets they have acquired.

He urged the people to utilise the OTS as it is a golden opportunity to own the house by just paying a nominal amount.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that as many as 4,46,342 beneficiaries have been identified under JSGHP. He said that 19,484 benificiaries have paid Rs 42.95 lakh under the scheme so far in the district.

MLC Ramachandraiah has alleged that the opposition parties were unable to digest the poor owning houses and hence they were making hue and cry over OTS.

He called upon people to utilise the scheme as it will be the rarest opportunity for them to own a house. RTC chairman D Mallikarjuna Reddy and others were present.