32 injured devotees return home

Tirupati: As many as 32 persons, who were injured in the stampede that took place at queue line for issuing of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tokens in Bairagipatteda centre, returned house after treatment.

A total of 37 persons were injured and treated at SVIMS, Sri Padmavati Women Medical College. Out of them, 32 persons were discharged while five others are still undergoing treatment.

District officials led by Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya, arranged Lord darshan and Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam for them in Tirumala on Friday. They arranged vehicles to transport them to Visakhapatnam (AP), Vizianagaram (AP), Hyderabad (TS), Kadapa (AP), Tirupur (TN) and Coimbatore (TN).

It should be noted here that Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu, who visited the injured at the hospital, assured of providing government support for their speedy recovery, to have Lord darshan and for their return journey.

The injured appreciated the district administration and profusely thanked Chief Minister Naidu for the support and for providing special darshan of Lord Venkateswara and Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. Senior district officials were deputed to accompany the 32 people till they reach their places.