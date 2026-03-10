  1. Home
News

32 selected in campus drive

  • Created On:  10 March 2026 9:15 AM IST
Anantapur: Campus recruitment was conducted at *Sri Balaji PG College (MCA)* on Alamuru Road, Rudrampet Bypass, Ananthapuram Rural Mandal under the auspices of leading organizations One Point One (1POINT1) and Virtual (VIRTUELL). The selection process was undertaken for the posts of *Process Associate, Business Development Executive* for MCA and MBA students.

About 180 students participated in these recruitments. A total of 32 students were selected through the operations round and group discussion conducted. Out of these, 25 are from MCA and 7 are from MBA. The selected students will be appointed for jobs in the cities of Bangalore and Hyderabad.

