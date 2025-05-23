33 arrested for international cyber fraud

Anakapalli: In a major cybercrime syndicate crackdown, Anakapalli police arrested 33 individuals from three different locations in Atchutapuram and produced them for judicial remand.

Based on a formal report submitted by the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) and intelligence gathered by the Anakapalli district police under the leadership of the Superintendent of Police, a large-scale international cybercrime operation has been uncovered in Achutapuram.

This network was targeting US citizens through impersonation and identity theft, primarily under the guise of Amazon customer support.

The police seized computer systems, networking devices, and digital infrastructure along with Rs 3 lakh cash.

Multiple vehicles, furniture, and amenities used to operate the centres as residences and training hubs were identified.

During the raid, other individuals present were verified as new recruits undergoing training. The fraudsters initiated spoofed VOIP calls to U.S. citizens, posing as Amazon fraud alert staff. They convinced victims to purchase gift cards and share redemption codes while another team redeemed and laundered gift cards using online tools, crypto currency platforms and dark web exchanges.Key accused in the case Punit Goswami from Maharashtra and Avihant Daga from Rajasthan were arrested by the district police.

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said the district police are conducting an in-depth investigation with the support of cyber forensic experts and law enforcement agencies. “Efforts are on to trace the entire syndicate hierarchy, uncover their financial and digital trail and identify the masterminds operating the syndicate,” the SP informed.