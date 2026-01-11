Makar Sankranti: Adding nourishment to harvest celebrations with almonds

Makar Sankranti marks the arrival of longer days, fresh harvests, and renewed energy across India. Celebrated in different forms such as Pongal, Lohri, Uttarayan, and Magh Bihu, the festival symbolises abundance, gratitude, and new beginnings. As families come together to prepare traditional dishes and sweets, the season offers an opportunity to balance celebration with mindful nutrition by incorporating california almonds.

With their unique combination of protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants, almonds help build strength, support immunity, and provide sustained energy. Their nutrient-dense profile makes them a natural addition to festive meals, helping balance indulgence while supporting overall wellness during the celebrations.

Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare, New Delhi, said, “Festive foods are central to Makar Sankranti celebrations, but making small, thoughtful ingredient choices can go a long way in supporting health. Almonds are nutrient-dense, naturally satiating, and help manage blood sugar levels when paired with carbohydrate-rich foods. Whether added to laddoos, savoury dishes, or eaten whole, a handful of almonds daily helps families celebrate without compromising on nutrition.”

From an Ayurvedic perspective, almonds are considered balya, meaning strength-enhancing, and are known to build ojas, which supports vitality and immunity. Particularly beneficial during winter and early spring, their warming nature helps balance Vata, supports digestion, and builds resilience.

Dr. Madhumitha Krishnan, Ayurveda Expert, shared, “Almonds are one of the most versatile ingredients you can add to festive cooking. They offer a unique mix of balancing the Doshas, improving the nourishment of the body, warming in nature, and very satiating. Whether blended into chutneys, ground into festive sweets, or enjoyed on their own, almonds enhance both nutrition and flavour.”

Highlighting the role of balanced nutrition in everyday wellness, Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition & Wellness Consultant, added, “Makar Sankranti dishes are traditionally rich and celebratory, but the choice of ingredients makes all the difference. Almonds work well in festive cooking because they add natural texture and beneficial nutrients without relying on excess sugar or refined fats. Incorporating almonds into traditional preparations allows families to preserve the spirit of the festival while making meals more balanced and nourishing.”

Sharing her personal connection with festive traditions, Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan said, “Makar Sankranti has always been about warmth, family, and wholesome food for me. I believe celebrations feel more meaningful when they also support well-being. Almonds have been a part of my family’s kitchen for years, making it easier to strike a balance between indulgence and nutrition.”

As families celebrate the harvest and welcome longer days ahead, almonds offer a simple yet powerful way to add nourishment to festive traditions. Blending modern nutrition science with ancient wisdom, almonds support heart health, immunity, sustained energy, and overall vitality, making them a natural companion for a healthier, happierMakar Sankranti.